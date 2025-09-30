LOOK: Impressive and spacious detached family house in Mansfield could be yours for £695,000

This impressive and spacious detached family house in The Avenue occupies a large plot extending to circa 0.20 of an acre – perfect for green fingered garden lovers or those who enjoy alfresco entertaining. The property was built in the mid 1960s and has been occupied by the current owners for the last 10 years.

Presented in immaculate condition throughout, the home offers spacious living accommodation extending to about 2,261 square foot with four bedrooms, three reception rooms and a modern kitchen/breakfast room. The layout of living accommodation briefly comprises an entrance porch, entrance hall, downstairs shower room, snug/study, a large triple aspect lounge with superb limestone fireplace and dining room.

Moving into the heart of the home is a stunning kitchen/breakfast room with a range of integrated appliances including Neff single and double electric oven and warming drawer and five ring induction hob, Bosch dishwasher, Neff microwave and fridge.

A convenient utility space is located off the kitchen which has access to the garage.

The first floor galleried landing leads to a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a Samsung air conditioning and an en suite. There are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The house also benefits from gas central heating, UPVC double glazing and an alarm system for added piece of mind. Outside the property is situated in a prime, elevated position with lovely, open front aspects of mature trees between The Avenue and North Park.

The property features a good sized tarmacadam driveway with turning space which leads to a large, tandem length integral garage.

The front garden is mainly laid to lawn with borders to each side with plants and shrubs and an Indian sandstone pathway extends from the front door across the front lounge window to a side gate and path which provides access to the rear garden.

To the rear of the property, there is a well maintained, private and south facing landscaped garden featuring a substantial Indian sandstone patio which extends across the full width of the property with side door access to garage and a useful bin storage area to the other side of the house.

There is a low retaining stone walled boundary and steps at one end leading up to a large central lawn with borders to each side with plants, shrubs and trees. Beyond here, there is a tiered garden area on three levels with low stone walls, paving and further plants, shrubs and trees offering excellent privacy. The garden is enclosed on both sides and to the rear boundary by well maintained established conifer boundaries.

A workshop equipped with power and light is also included in the sale, and a red cedar greenhouse available to purchase by separate negotiation.

To find out more information or book a viewing contact Richard Watkinson & Partners on 01623 355496.

1 . Kerb appeal The stunning property is situated on The Avenue – one of Berry Hill’s most sought after addresses Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Oasis The property occupies a large plot extending to circa 0.20 of an acre Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Heart of the home The kitchen/breakfast room has integrated appliances including Neff single and double electric oven and a warming drawer. Integrated Neff five ring induction hob with stainless steel extractor hood above. Integrated Bosch dishwasher, integrated Neff microwave and integrated Neff fridge Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Bright The large triple aspect lounge with superb limestone fireplace is filled with natural light Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales