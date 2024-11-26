From the moment you arrive, you’ll be captivated by the charm and elegance of this exceptional home, set in a highly sought-after location in Nottingham Road. As you step through the front door, you’re greeted by a bright and inviting entrance hallway, featuring sweeping arches that open into the main living areas. The ground floor boasts two spacious reception rooms, each featuring gorgeous bay windows that flood the rooms with natural light. With high ceilings and intricate beam detailing, these rooms exude a grand and welcoming atmosphere—perfect for both relaxing and entertaining. Further into the home, you’ll find a well-appointed kitchen, complete with an array of matching units and ample space for appliances.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a cozy breakfast room, where patio doors open onto the garden, offering beautiful views of the lush surroundings.

Additionally, this property features a versatile study or gym, which can be adapted to suit your lifestyle, as well as a convenient utility room, a plant room, and a downstairs WC.

The ground floor also boasts a spacious master bedroom with en-suite facilities, providing a serene retreat, along with the fourth bedroom, ideal for guests or a home office. Upstairs, you’ll find two generously sized bedrooms, each with the added luxury of its own dressing room. A stylish family bathroom, located off the landing, completes the first floor. Outside, the property truly shines with established gardens that wrap around the front, side, and rear of the home. The rear garden offers a paved area—perfect for outdoor dining, BBQs, and entertaining family and friends. This home is truly a gem, combining comfort, style, and practicality in one unbeatable package.

Idylic This tranquil space offers year-round enjoyment, with no concerns about privacy.

Character A cosy room with wooden floors and wooden beams providing a characterful space. This is the perfect space for relaxing after a long day with your loved ones.

Impressive Spacious and unique the property is packed with character and charm.