LOOK: Former pub set within a generous plot in Skegby on the market for £650,000

The property, formerly known as The Maypole Pub, in Dawgates Lane, Sutton-In-Ashfield, has a wealth of space, both inside and out and is perfect for those seeking a substantial family home with the added benefit of a self-contained annex and significant development potential. With five spacious bedrooms, each offering a comfortable and versatile living space, the property is ideal for growing families or those requiring extra room for guests or home offices. The ground floor accommodation briefly comprises a welcoming and stylish kitchen with ample storage and worktop space, perfect for family cooking and entertaining, meanwhile a separate utility room provides added convenience for family life. The main property has the added benefit of two spacious and stylish reception rooms, offering a relaxed space for family gatherings or formal occasions hosting guests. Storage is available in this property in abundance and cellars provide additional excellent storage or potential for conversion into further living space, subject to planning. A self-contained one-bedroom annex is fully equipped and offers an independent living space with its own entrance, perfect for extended family, guests, or rental potential. The property benefits from a range of extensive outbuildings, offering fantastic storage, workshop space, or scope for conversion to additional living areas or a home office (subject to planning permission). The plot also lends itself to be used as building plots, subject to planning, providing exciting development opportunities for those seeking to expand the property or pursue further projects. This exceptional property combines a fantastic family home with the possibility for future growth, whether through the annex, outbuildings, or potential new plots. The tranquil setting and its proximity to local amenities make it a rare and highly desirable opportunity.