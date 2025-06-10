LOOK: Five-bedroom Mansfield home offers the perfect blend of modern living and rural charm

The modern and spacious property in Longwall Lane, Edwinstowe is on the market for £600,000 and is surrounded by countryside, local amenities, and well-regarded schools.

The location of the property is ideal for families looking for a peaceful yet well-connected lifestyle.

Upon entry, you're welcomed into a grand entrance hallway that sets the tone for the spacious layout throughout.

The ground floor begins with a generous dining room, ideal for formal dining or family gatherings featuring a cosy carpeted flooring and ample space for your preferred dining furniture.

The heart of the home is the stylish kitchen, fitted with contemporary cabinets, ample worktop space, integrated appliances including an oven, hob, and wine cooler, plus an inset sink. There’s also space for a casual dining or sitting area, making this room both functional and flexible.

Just off the kitchen is the bright and airy sunroom, complete with large surrounding windows and Velux roof windows, creating a perfect spot to relax and an area to enjoy the sunshine.

The spacious living room features patio doors that open out to the rear garden and offers soft carpeted flooring making it the ideal place for unwinding in the evenings.

Additional ground floor rooms include a convenient office space, a WC, and a well-equipped utility room with fitted washing machine and fitted top of the range sensor dryer plus space for a double American fridge/freezer. Upstairs, the landing leads to five generously sized bedrooms, providing flexibility for family living or guest accommodation.

The master bedroom benefits from its own ensuite, while a separate family bathroom and an additional WC serve the remaining bedrooms, ensuring comfort for all. Externally, the property features a large double car driveway and double garage to the front, complemented by a well-maintained lawn that enhances kerb appeal.

To the rear, you'll find a private and enclosed garden with a spacious lawn and a patio area—ideal for alfresco dining, entertaining, or simply enjoying the outdoors in peace.

The property benefits from designer fitted blinds, curtains, chandeliers, lighting and mirrored doors to all wardrobes.

For more information or to book a viewing contact BuckleyBrown on 01623 355797.

1 . Kerb appeal The property boasts a generous driveway and garage to the front elevation, complemented by a well-manicured front garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Heart of the home The kitchen features stylish shaker-style matching cabinets with generous worktop space. Integrated appliances include an oven, hob, wine cooler, and more. The kitchen also features an inset sink, central heating radiator, and windows overlooking the rear and side elevations. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Open plan The property has a spacious open plan design, lending itself perfectly to family life. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Stylish The spacious living room offers soft carpeted flooring and is ideal for unwinding in the evenings. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales