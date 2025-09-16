LOOK: Five bedroom forever family home in Ravenshead on the market for £575,000

This beautiful family home in Milton Drive, Ravenshead is situated in a premium location close to the local amenities and primary schools, offering good transport links to the local towns, villages and Nottingham City Centre.

With high end fixtures and fittings and stunning neutral decor throughout the property is move in ready or alternatively provides a black canvas for those who want to put their own stamp on a home.

The property comprises of a light and bright entrance hall leading to a stunning open plan living kitchen boasting a range of base and wall units, induction hob, double oven, integrated dish washer and space for an American fridge freezer.

Relax and unwind in the lounge/diner, the perfect place to entertain or host dinner parties. The space boasts a statement feature fire place creating a focal center piece and creating a cosy touch.

The snug/office is ideal for those who need to work from home whilst a ground floor shower room and utility are welcome touches creating added convenience for busy family life.

To the first floor are five bedrooms, ample space for a family or for hosting guests. A modern and luxurious bathroom and a WC complete the first floor accommodation.

To the front of the property is a block paved driveway which in turn leads to an integral garage – perfect for storage. Additionally there is a slabbed walkway around the property.

To the rear of the property is a low maintenance garden that is mainly laid to lawn, with fenced boundaries and a patio area – perfect for alfresco entertaining or family barbecues. Additionally there is an outbuilding perfect for a home office or hobby/craft room.

Viewings of this property are highly recommended to appreciate the accommodation that is on offer here.

To find out more or book a viewing contact Gascoines on 01623 889102.

1 . Show stopper Well presented five bedroom detached family home. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Oasis To the rear of the property is a garden that is mainly laid to lawn with fenced boundaries and a paved seating area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Heart of the home The modern and stylish kitchen is the heart of the home. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Dinner time The perfect open plan dining/living room with double glazed sliding door to the rear aspect, double glazed window to the rear aspect, feature fire place creating a focal center piece, vinyl flooring and two radiators. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales