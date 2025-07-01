LOOK: Exceptional four bedroom detached family home in Ashfield has the wow factor

Lovingly maintained and presented to a great standard, this impressive residence offers generous, light-filled living space spanning three spacious floors, all set in a quiet and private location with open green space to the front and side. The property in Twickenham Road, Kirkby-In-Ashfield is on the market for £375,000 to £400,000 and from the moment you arrive, the home’s kerb appeal is clear.

Set back from the road at the bottom of a wide private driveway the property has ample parking for multiple vehicles, leading to a versatile twin-door double garage.

The garage has been converted and offers superb potential for use as a gym, home office, business space (subject to permissions), or could be reinstated as secure garaging.

Inside, the accommodation is stylish and beautifully appointed throughout.

The ground floor features an inviting entrance hall with WC, a cosy yet spacious lounge with panelled feature wall and French doors to the garden, and the true centrepiece—a stunning, recently extended triple-aspect open-plan kitchen, dining and living space.

This area boasts marble-effect worktops, shaker-style cabinetry, herringbone flooring and a vaulted skylight, with full-width bi-fold doors opening onto the south-facing garden.

Just off the kitchen, a dedicated utility room offers practical additional storage and houses plumbing for both a washing machine and dryer. Fitted with matching cabinetry and worktops, it’s a discreet yet highly functional space designed to keep everyday tasks tucked neatly away. On the first floor are three generous double bedrooms, including one with a contemporary en suite, along with a modern family bathroom.

The entire second floor is dedicated to a magnificent 27ft master bedroom, complete with a dressing area, fitted wardrobes and a beautifully finished ensuite bathroom. The landscaped rear garden is both generous and low maintenance, with a large patio area, artificial lawn and a charming patio area with pergola overlooking open green space—perfect for outdoor entertaining or peaceful relaxation. Tucked away just off Twickenham Road, this superb home enjoys a discreet yet convenient position close to local amenities, excellent transport links and highly regarded schools.

A rare opportunity to secure a spacious, high-quality home in a desirable setting—early viewing is strongly recommended.

To find out more or book a viewing contact eXp World UK on 01462 228337.

