This truly individual detached residence enjoys direct access to open fields offering a wonderful blend of countryside charm and contemporary living.

The property in Salmon Lane, Annesley Woodhouse, is immaculately presented throughout and offers generous accommodation that is perfect for any growing family.

The home set in a stunning wrap-around landscaped garden also boasts a games room with bar and a yoga space and could be yours for £550,000.

Upon entering, you are welcomed by a bright and spacious hallway that leads into a dual-aspect living room.

The stunning living room is packed with character features and boasts an impressive inglenook fireplace housing a cosy log burner, slate tiled hearth, exposed wooden ceiling beams and Parquet flooring.

The farmhouse-style kitchen is equally impressive, fitted with a range of country-style units, a breakfast bar for casual dining, and ample space for cooking and entertaining. The light and bright space also has double French doors opening to the garden.

Completing the ground floor is a versatile study, a handy boot room with tiled flooring and a stable door and access to the office and a W/C.

Upstairs, the property offers three double bedrooms, with the master bedroom benefiting from its own modern en-suite.

A well-appointed three-piece family bathroom completes the first-floor accommodation.

Outside, this property really comes into its own. The stunning, wrap-around landscaped garden offers something truly special.

At the centre of the garden is a generous green lawn, bordered by mature trees, tall hedging, and beautifully arranged flower beds.

A cobbled patio area provides the perfect spot for alfresco dining or quiet reflection, with a charming metal table and chairs set beneath the open sky. Additional rustic touches – from the decorative pots to the blue-painted shed door – add to the garden’s welcoming, well-tended appeal.

A tranquil pond forms a peaceful focal point, and a weeping tree gently softens the garden’s borders and a lovely summer house.

Further enhancing this home’s appeal is a detached garage with a stylishly converted bar/games room, and a serene yoga room, – offering flexible spaces for work, relaxation or entertaining. A large driveway provides off-street parking for multiple vehicles. To book a viewing or find out more contact HoldenCopley on 01156 919627.

This truly individual detached residence is situated on the historic site of the former Wightman Farmstead, enjoying direct access to open fields and offering a wonderful blend of countryside charm and contemporary living.

