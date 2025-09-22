The location is ideal for families, with local amenities, schools, and parks just a stone's throw away whilst the vibrant community and picturesque surroundings make it a wonderful place to call home. As you step inside, you are greeted by a spacious hallway that leads you into the heart of the home and sets the tone for the rest of the property.

The ground floor boasts two generous living rooms, both bathed in natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for family gatherings.

Adjacent to the living rooms is a well-appointed open plan kitchen/diner, complete with modern appliances and ample storage, perfect for culinary enthusiasts and entertaining guests or enjoying family meals.

The kitchen is complemented by a skylight and bi-folding doors opening to the rear garden, perfect for alfresco entertaining and family barbecues.

Additionally, a convenient study or playroom offers flexibility for work or leisure, while a stylish cloakroom adds practicality to this well-designed layout. Completing the ground floor is a handy utility room and WC,, a welcome addition for bust family life. Venturing upstairs, you will discover three well-proportioned bedrooms, each offering a peaceful retreat for rest and relaxation. You will also find additional eaves storage which can also be used as a home office.

Just off the landing is a modern family bathroom finished to a high standard with modern fixtures and fittings, the perfect place to relax after a long day. Moving upstairs you will be presented with a fourth bedroom which boasts exposed ceiling beams.

The house has been decorated to a high standard throughout with neutral and tasteful decor making it the perfect move in ready property for a family to call home. Outside, the property is equally impressive. A well-maintained garden surrounds the house, providing a lovely outdoor space for children to play or for hosting summer barbecues.

Meanwhile the driveway offers ample parking, ensuring convenience for residents and visitors alike. To find out more or book a viewing call Buckley Brown on 01623 306887.

1 . Kerb appeal

2 . Alfresco

3 . Heart of the home

4 . Light