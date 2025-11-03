LOOK: Detached Mansfield house blending modern living and comfort could be yours for £450,000

Nestled in the charming area of Candlemass Court, Mansfield Woodhouse, the location is ideal for families, providing a peaceful neighbourhood while being conveniently close to local amenities and transport links.

As you step inside, you are greeted by a spacious entrance hall with stunning herringbone flooring that sets the tone for the rest of the home.

To your right, you will find a delightful living room with stylish panelled feature wall and box window to the front elevation. The living room is bathed in natural light, perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests.

Adjacent to the living room is another sitting room, an elegant space that invites family gatherings and dinner parties alike. This space boasts herringbone flooring and patio doors to the rear, perfect for alfresco entertaining.

The heart of the home is undoubtedly the beautifully appointed kitchen - a stunning fusion of style and functionality. Elegant marble worktops provide a timeless centrepiece, their natural veining adding character and sophistication, while bespoke cabinetry is complemented by exquisite gold feature handles that bring a touch of opulence to the space.

The kitchen also boasts integrated appliances-including a wine cooler and a spacious island or breakfast bar complements the open layout, with room for dining and beautiful herringbone flooring underfoot.

The kitchen flows seamlessly into a cosy breakfast area, bathed in natural light, creating an inviting setting for casual family meals or morning coffee.

A well-designed utility room offers additional practicality, keeping household essentials neatly tucked away alongside a convenient cloakroom.

Completing the ground floor layout is a bonus space, currently used as a games room and perfect for entertaining with access from the front and patio doors to the rear. Ascending to the first floor, you will discover five generously sized bedrooms, each offering a tranquil retreat.

The master bedroom boasts an en-suite bathroom, with walk in shower, providing a private sanctuary for relaxation.

The remaining four bedrooms are versatile, perfect for children, guests, or even a home office or study space.

A well-designed and stylish family bathroom serves this level, featuring modern fixtures and ample space for all with four piece suite with bath, low flush WC and dual hand wash basin vanity. Outside, the property is equally impressive boasting a well-maintained garden surrounding the house, providing a delightful outdoor space for all the family.

The low maintenance rear garden is the perfect place for entertaining with an artificial grass lawn and patio area.

To the front is a large driveway and garage with space for multiple cars.

To find out more or book a viewing contact BuckleyBrown on 01623 355373.

