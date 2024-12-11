The property, off Nottingham Road, is on the market for £550,000 and boasts a modern yet characterful aesthetic, finished in crisp white render and complemented by large contemporary windows that flood the interiors with natural light.

Accessed via a private track, the driveway provides ample parking for multiple vehicles, ensuring convenience and privacy. The internal space of Woodnook Barn exceeds 2,100 square foot offering a versatile and well-designed layout.

The ground floor is centred around the stunning open-plan kitchen and living area. The kitchen features sleek bifold doors that seamlessly connect the indoors to the garden, making it perfect for entertaining or enjoying the outdoors from the comfort of your home.

The living space is anchored by a charming log-burning stove, with its exposed flue rising dramatically through the triple-height space, adding character and warmth. The first-floor living space is dedicated to relaxation and enjoyment. Framed by glass balustrades, this area benefits from a pair of apex windows that showcase uninterrupted, breathtaking views across Derbyshire and the west—spectacular in any weather. A cosy nook serves as an ideal office or reading area, perfect for quiet moments of reflection. This ground floor also includes three generously sized double bedrooms, two of which feature walk-in wardrobes, offering ample storage.

A luxurious four-piece family bathroom and a separate utility area complete the ground-floor accommodation, ensuring practicality meets elegance. The outdoor space is equally impressive, with a spacious rear garden mainly laid to lawn, complemented by a large decked area that’s perfect for entertaining, barbecues, or simply unwinding amidst the peaceful surroundings. Selston is a large and well-connected village with its strong sense of community, the village boasts a great selection of amenities, including local shops, cafes, and a range of recreational facilities.

Families are well catered for, with a choice of reputable primary schools and the highly-regarded Selston High School, all located within the village.

Excellent transport links are a key feature, with easy access to the M1 motorway, providing seamless connections to Nottingham, Derby, and beyond. Woodnook Barn is a unique opportunity to own a home that combines modern design, abundant space, and an idyllic countryside location.

Light

