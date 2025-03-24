LOOK: Charming four bed detached Mansfield home with endless possibilities on the market for £425,000

The property in St. Edmunds Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield is on the market for £425,000 and close to amenities, schools and transport links.

On the ground floor, the spacious living room is a great spot for family gatherings and relaxation, while the separate dining room provides an ideal space for entertaining or enjoying meals together.

The bright and airy conservatory provides the perfect space to enjoy all year round and enjoy the garden views.

Moving through to the kitchen you’ll be presented with a spacious area with plenty of room for your dining furniture.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of matching cabinetry, inset sink and drainer, integrated appliances and decorative splashback tiles and complemented by patio doors opening to the rear garden. Upstairs, the master bedroom is a true standout, featuring an en-suite bathroom for added privacy along with the added convenience of built in wardrobes. The remaining three bedrooms are all generously sized, offering plenty of room to add your own stamp.

Completing the first floor accommodation is the main bathroom, located just off the landing and comprises of a neutral three piece suite. A notable feature of this property is the large basement, which adds significant value and functionality to the home. The basement includes a laundry room, WC, a tool room, and a garage, providing ample storage and utility space for all your needs. This versatile space could be converted to meet the wants and needs of your family in a heartbeat. The extensive rear garden is another major highlight of this property with plenty of space for outdoor activities, children’s play, or gardening.

The garden has a spacious lawn, mature shrubs, a decorative pond and a lovely decked seating area. The outdoor space is a fantastic space to enjoy hosting barbecues or enjoying quiet evenings outdoors and provides the perfect backdrop for making lasting memories.

At the front of the property is well-maintained lawn areas and steps leading up to the front door, along with a garage and two private driveways, one gravel and the other being brick leading to the garage. Call BuckleyBrown to arrange a viewing on 01623 355377.

