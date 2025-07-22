This property has been well loved and immaculately maintained by the current owners and offers an unbelievable amount of scope to be redefined in anyway a new owner could see fit.

The property in Park Lodge, Bathwood Drive, Sutton-In-Ashfield is both flexible and offers extreme versatility for the largest of families.

This magnificent five double bedroom, four bathroom detached home spans over three equally balanced floors offering well in excess of 5,000 square feet of internal living space.

The lower ground floor offers potential to be easily altered into its own self contained living space. Step inside the property and the internal accommodation flows effortlessly off a grand reception hall with staggering ceiling height and its wrap around galleried landing.

To the initial ground floor there is a cloakroom and large 20ft lounge with a stunning naturally light view over the rear garden and open back drop over a beautifully established section of the local Sutton lawn park

The lounge has open plan access into a further 20ft dining room and well laid out kitchen fitted with high quality handcrafted solid oak units and premium grade granite working surfaces and a breakfast/dining area and pantry.

There is also an additional reception room currently in use as a snug, cosy sitting room.

To the first floor there are five double bedrooms, two with ensuites and a huge family bathroom with a corner jacuzzi style bath.

To the lower ground floor there is a 40ft reception room which is currently being utilised as a games room with a separate hall access into a gym, sauna and a further WC and shower enclosure which offers potential to be easily converted into a fully self contained living space. Externally, the property is equally impressive standing proud in an excellent position at the bottom of Bathwood Drive amongst a pleasant selection of other unique self-built homes which creates a further level of charm with this enjoying a fabulous view over a particularly quiet picturesque area of local park.

The plot itself offers an array of off-road parking leading to an integral double garage.

To the rear garden there is an incredibly private garden that tiers away from the house perfectly making you feel like you are in your very own oasis of ultimate privacy. You can enjoy a beautifully maintained garden with substantial lawned area, spacious patio sitting areas, pond to the bottom of the garden all neatly enclosure with secure and hedged boundaries.

To find out more contact JMS Sales & Lettings on 01156 917160.

1 . Unique The property stands proud in an excellent position at the bottom of Bathwood Drive Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Warm welcome This huge open space is a fitting entrance which sets the tone on how much space is on offer at this huge family residence. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Hub A well laid out kitchen fitted with high quality handcrafted solid oak units & premium grade granite working surfaces and a breakfast/dining area and pantry. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Luxury The kitchen benefits from a range cooker with internally concealed extractor fan. There is also ceiling lighting, integrated dishwasher. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales