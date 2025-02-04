LOOK: 11 of the most prestigious and historical properties for sale across Nottinghamshire

By Kate Mason
Published 4th Feb 2025, 11:04 BST
From sprawling estates to properties of historical importance – we’ve found some of the most prestigious properties on the market in and around Nottinghamshire.

Our line-up features a breathtaking Elizabethan country house, a modern architectural gem featuring indoor pool and gym and a landmark regency residence sitting in 15.13 acres of manicured grounds.

For more information about individual properties please visit Zoopla.

Check out these stunning stately properties for sale across Nottinghamshire

1. Stunning

Check out these stunning stately properties for sale across Nottinghamshire Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This wonderful Grade I period property offers over 9,300 sq ft of versatile accommodation nestling in about 10.11 acres of grounds. This Elizabethan country house, designed by the renowned architect Robert Smythson, is believed to have once been the hunting lodge to Worksop Manor.

2. 10 bed, Manor Lodge, Worksop, £2,650,000

This wonderful Grade I period property offers over 9,300 sq ft of versatile accommodation nestling in about 10.11 acres of grounds. This Elizabethan country house, designed by the renowned architect Robert Smythson, is believed to have once been the hunting lodge to Worksop Manor. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Upton Hall is the substantial Grade II listed country house headquarters of the British Horological Society with 72 rooms and set within substantial grounds with two adjoining paddocks.

3. Upton Hall, Main Street, Upton, Newark, Nottinghamshire - £2,300,000

Upton Hall is the substantial Grade II listed country house headquarters of the British Horological Society with 72 rooms and set within substantial grounds with two adjoining paddocks. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
An exceptional country residence occupying a discrete but commanding elevated position overlooking Lindrick Golf Course comprising formal terracing, lawns, woodland, a secret garden, ornamental ponds and an attractive Japanese-inspired area. The house provides more than 10,000 square feet of beautifully presented and classically proportioned accommodation including a pool.

4. 6 bed detached house, Lindrick Common, Worksop - £3,750,000

An exceptional country residence occupying a discrete but commanding elevated position overlooking Lindrick Golf Course comprising formal terracing, lawns, woodland, a secret garden, ornamental ponds and an attractive Japanese-inspired area. The house provides more than 10,000 square feet of beautifully presented and classically proportioned accommodation including a pool. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NottinghamshireZoopla
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice