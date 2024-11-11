LOOK: 11 of the most expensive bungalows currently on the market in and around Mansfield

By Kate Mason
Published 11th Nov 2024, 13:18 BST
If it’s luxury you’re after and you’re in the market for a bungalow look no further.

We have found some of the best bungalows currently on the market in and around Mansfield.

Situated on a generous plot of 3/4 acres, this property offers a unique opportunity to enjoy the tranquility of a large outdoor space. The property is secured with electric gates, providing both privacy and security for you and your loved ones.

1. £675,000, 4 bed detached bungalow, Church Street, Kirkby-In-Ashfield

This well presented three bedroom detached bungalow is situated on a substantial sized plot, that is half an acre. Not only is the plot a substantial size the property is too, it is much bigger than meets the eye.

2. £650,000 - £675,000, 3 bed bungalow, Longdale Lane, Ravenshead

A four bedroom detached family dormer bungalow with a separate detached outbuilding, occupying a substantial south west facing plot approaching one acre bordering to open countryside set back from Mansfield Road behind electric gates.

3. £650,000 - £675,000, 4 bed detached bungalow, Branscombe, Mansfield Road, Papplewick

A rare opportunity to purchase this beautifully presented five-bedroom detached dormer bungalow, situated on a private road in the highly sought-after area of Redhill. This spacious and versatile home is ideal for families or buyers looking for a property that combines modern living with excellent access to local amenities and transport links.

4. £650,000, 5 bed detached bungalow, Birch Lea, Redhill

