LOOK: 11 of the best new properties to hit the market in Mansfield and Ashfield

From stylish bungalows to sprawling guest houses – take a browse at some of the homes currently up for grabs.
Check out some of the best new properties to hit the market in Mansfield and Ashfield
2. 5 bed farmhouse, Nottingham Road, Mansfield - £850,000
The Farmhouse, Rushley Manor – Semi-detached Georgian farmhouse with optional paddock A rare opportunity to acquire a beautifully restored semi-detached Georgian farmhouse, set within the prestigious Rushley Manor private development. Dating back to the early 1800s and constructed from local Mansfield sandstone, this elegant home offers almost 3,000 sq. Ft. Of accommodation (2912 sq. Ft.), blending Georgian character with modern comfort. Photo: Zoopla
3. 4 bed detached house, "The Farrier" at Evans Avenue, Sutton-In-Ashfield - £319,950
Growing families, and those who love to entertain will be captivated by The Farrier This 4-bedroom home has a wonderfully flexible design and many sought-after features, including a utility room and an integral garage. Photo: Zoopla
4. 12-15 bedroom detached, Skegby Lane, Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire - £700,000
A unique opportunity to purchase this amazing detached property, previously used as a guest house. Offering amazing scope of modernisation or re-development! (Subject to any necessary permissions required). Internal viewing is essential to fully appreciate the level accommodation on offer! Photo: Zoopla