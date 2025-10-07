LOOK: 11 of the best new properties to hit the market in Mansfield and Ashfield

By Kate Mason
Published 7th Oct 2025, 10:57 BST
Are you in the market for a new home or simply fancy a nosey inside some of the best new homes in the area?

From stylish bungalows to sprawling guest houses – take a browse at some of the homes currently up for grabs.

To find out more or book a viewing visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

Check out some of the best new properties to hit the market in Mansfield and Ashfield

1. New home

Check out some of the best new properties to hit the market in Mansfield and Ashfield Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The Farmhouse, Rushley Manor – Semi-detached Georgian farmhouse with optional paddock A rare opportunity to acquire a beautifully restored semi-detached Georgian farmhouse, set within the prestigious Rushley Manor private development. Dating back to the early 1800s and constructed from local Mansfield sandstone, this elegant home offers almost 3,000 sq. Ft. Of accommodation (2912 sq. Ft.), blending Georgian character with modern comfort.

2. 5 bed farmhouse, Nottingham Road, Mansfield - £850,000

The Farmhouse, Rushley Manor – Semi-detached Georgian farmhouse with optional paddock A rare opportunity to acquire a beautifully restored semi-detached Georgian farmhouse, set within the prestigious Rushley Manor private development. Dating back to the early 1800s and constructed from local Mansfield sandstone, this elegant home offers almost 3,000 sq. Ft. Of accommodation (2912 sq. Ft.), blending Georgian character with modern comfort. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Growing families, and those who love to entertain will be captivated by The Farrier This 4-bedroom home has a wonderfully flexible design and many sought-after features, including a utility room and an integral garage.

3. 4 bed detached house, "The Farrier" at Evans Avenue, Sutton-In-Ashfield - £319,950

Growing families, and those who love to entertain will be captivated by The Farrier This 4-bedroom home has a wonderfully flexible design and many sought-after features, including a utility room and an integral garage. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A unique opportunity to purchase this amazing detached property, previously used as a guest house. Offering amazing scope of modernisation or re-development! (Subject to any necessary permissions required). Internal viewing is essential to fully appreciate the level accommodation on offer!

4. 12-15 bedroom detached, Skegby Lane, Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire - £700,000

A unique opportunity to purchase this amazing detached property, previously used as a guest house. Offering amazing scope of modernisation or re-development! (Subject to any necessary permissions required). Internal viewing is essential to fully appreciate the level accommodation on offer! Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice