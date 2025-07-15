LOOK: 11 of best new 'fixer uppers' on the property market in Mansfield and Ashfield

By Kate Mason
Published 15th Jul 2025, 14:38 BST
If you fancy flipping a property or testing out your DIY skills and transforming a home into something special we have found some of the best on the market in Mansfield.

Here are 11 of the best bargains to hit the market in the Mansfield over the past 30 days.

From spacious semi detached properties to chain free terrace houses – which one would you choose to put your stamp on?

Some of the best new fixer uppers on the market in Mansfield and Ashfield

1. New stamp

Some of the best new fixer uppers on the market in Mansfield and Ashfield Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Nestled in a popular residential area of Mansfield, this spacious three-bedroom semi-detached property presents a fantastic opportunity to create your perfect home. With plenty of potential, this property is ideal for those looking to add their own stamp through modernisation.

2. 3 bed semi-detached house, Southwell Road West, Mansfield - £235,000

Nestled in a popular residential area of Mansfield, this spacious three-bedroom semi-detached property presents a fantastic opportunity to create your perfect home. With plenty of potential, this property is ideal for those looking to add their own stamp through modernisation. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Nestled in a popular residential area of Mansfield, this well-maintained 3-bedroom detached property offers a fantastic opportunity for buyers seeking a move-in-ready home with potential for modernisation.

3. 3 bed detached house for sale Eakring Road, Mansfield - offers over £235,000

Nestled in a popular residential area of Mansfield, this well-maintained 3-bedroom detached property offers a fantastic opportunity for buyers seeking a move-in-ready home with potential for modernisation. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Situated in a quiet residential area, this three-bedroom detached bungalow presents a fantastic opportunity for buyers looking to put their own stamp on a home. In need of cosmetic renovation, the property offers a solid layout and plenty of scope to modernise and add value.

4. 2 bed bungalow for sale Oak Tree Close, Mansfield - £210,000

Situated in a quiet residential area, this three-bedroom detached bungalow presents a fantastic opportunity for buyers looking to put their own stamp on a home. In need of cosmetic renovation, the property offers a solid layout and plenty of scope to modernise and add value. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice