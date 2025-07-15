LOOK: 11 of best new 'fixer uppers' on the property market in Mansfield and Ashfield

Here are 11 of the best bargains to hit the market in the Mansfield over the past 30 days.
From spacious semi detached properties to chain free terrace houses – which one would you choose to put your stamp on?
2. 3 bed semi-detached house, Southwell Road West, Mansfield - £235,000
Nestled in a popular residential area of Mansfield, this spacious three-bedroom semi-detached property presents a fantastic opportunity to create your perfect home. With plenty of potential, this property is ideal for those looking to add their own stamp through modernisation. Photo: Zoopla
3. 3 bed detached house for sale Eakring Road, Mansfield - offers over £235,000
Nestled in a popular residential area of Mansfield, this well-maintained 3-bedroom detached property offers a fantastic opportunity for buyers seeking a move-in-ready home with potential for modernisation. Photo: Zoopla
4. 2 bed bungalow for sale Oak Tree Close, Mansfield - £210,000
Situated in a quiet residential area, this three-bedroom detached bungalow presents a fantastic opportunity for buyers looking to put their own stamp on a home. In need of cosmetic renovation, the property offers a solid layout and plenty of scope to modernise and add value. Photo: Zoopla
