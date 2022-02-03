Location, location, location! Nine-bedroom grange with spectacular, rural views

Both spring to mind when casting an eye over this magnificent proposition in Ashover, near Chesterfield.

Whaley Grange, which stands on Hardmeadow Lane in the Derbyshire village, comprises two properties with substantial planning permissions.

Once completed, the development will feature nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms and four reception rooms.

It will amount to quite something, particularly as the plot covers approximately half-an-acre, with gardens, in what is a superb rural location, offering spectacular, far-reaching views.

The centrepiece of the property is a five-bedroom, two-bathroom house, which has planning permission for a stunning extension, self-contained annexe and double garage.

Then there is an additional stone barn with planning consent for a separate three-bed dwelling.

An extensive driveway will provide plenty of room for off-street parking.

Whaley Grange is within walking distance of the centre of the village, which boasts shops, a cafe, restaurants, pubs and a post office.

The property also falls inside the catchment area of the highly regarded Ashover School.

Matlock-based estate agents Sally Botham Estates, who are marketing Whaley Grange, say the sale represents “a unique opportunity”. The price is on application.

Check out our photo gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for more details.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. As it looks today Here is the Whaley Grange site, complete with five-bedroom house and stone barn to the left, as it looks today. The house has planning permission for a stunning extension, while the barn has planning consent for a separate three-bed home. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. As it will look tomorrow Once the extension is built, plus a self-contained annexe and a double garage, this is how the main house at Whaley Grange will look. It is a computer-generated architect's impression. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. View from the rear Back to the house as it appears now. This is a view from the rear, with the rolling Derbyshire countryside in the distance. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Extensive driveway The extensive driveway that leads to Whaley Grange. Talk about escape to the country! Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales