A guide price of only £50,000 has been set for this two-bedroom terraced house on Alfred Street, Sutton, which is up for grabs via online auction on Thursday, May 26.

A livestream auction is to determine the new owners of this terraced house in Sutton, which has a guide price of just £50,000.

By Richard Silverwood
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 4:00 pm

Estate agents Auction House Notts and Derby believe this is “a fantastic opportunity” to grab a two-bedroom property that is crying out to be renovated and turned into a cosy home.

It’s in a popular and convenient part of Sutton, on Alfred Street, close to schools and within walking distance of the town centre.

It comprises a lounge, kitchen, ground-floor bathroom, two bedrooms and a usable attic space. Outside, there is a garden to the rear.

The property goes up for sale via an online auction on Thursday, May 26 at 11 am. To take part, you need to register on the Auction House website here.

But before then, the house is open for viewing on these three dates from 10 am to 10.30 am – next Wednesday (May 11), Monday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 24.

You can also check out our photo gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for more details.

1. Compact lounge

As you step through the front door at the Alfred Street property, you are greeted by the main room on the ground floor, this compact lounge.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Good-sized kitchen

From the lounge, it's across the inner hallway into this good-sized kitchen. A room ripe for a refurbishment project, it boasts base units, a sink with single drainer and a window overlooking the back of the house.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Ground-floor bathroom

The ground floor of the terraced house also contains this bathroom. It comprises a bath, pedestal wash hand basin, low-level WC and window to the side of the property.

Photo: Zoopla

4. First bedroom

The staircase in the inner hallway leads to the first-floor landing, which has access to the attic room and also the two bedrooms. This is the first bedroom, with a window overlooking the front of the property.

Photo: Zoopla

