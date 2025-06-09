Launch event set to give home buyers first look at new Nottinghamshire development

Stunning homes

A Nottinghamshire developer is set to reveal its brand new house designs and prices at an exclusive launch event being held at The Glass in Beeston.

The evening being hosted by Peter James Homes, will be the very first opportunity for home buyers to make a reservation, and view the full plans for Hemlock Gate in Bramcote.

The exclusive launch, which is being held on Thursday, June 12, between 3.00pm and 7.00pm, has already attracted much interest - due in part to its eco-friendly elements and A-rated homes.

Work began on Hemlock Gate in Coventry Lane, last month, however the new designs and street scene plans have been kept under wraps until now.

One of the house types that will be available

Simon Gardiner, managing director of Peter James Homes, said: “Hemlock Gate is one of our most important projects and we are excited to release our plans and give buyers a first look at the homes available. We have really put our heart and soul into this development, and we cannot wait to share it with everyone.”

Hemlock Gate will provide 169 A-rated new homes, of which 51 properties will be affordable. The collection will include two, three, four- and five-bedroom houses and bungalows, with all benefitting from air source heat pumps, underfloor heating, electric car chargers and solar panels.

House prices will be released at the event.

Kerri Bywater, new homes board of management partner at William H Brown, who is the selling agent for the development, said: “The event at Glass will be the first opportunity for homebuyers to discover exactly what is on offer at this fabulous brand-new development.

An artist's impression of the street scene

"We will have samples available to view of the stunning interior finishes, including the kitchen and worktop options available.’’

Refreshments will be served throughout the event.

It will also be the first opportunity that prospective buyers will have to reserve their pick of the plots in the first phase.

Hemlock Gate is the latest addition to the Peter James Homes portfolio of new homes sites.

How the street scene will look

It is situated in a semi-rural location within an easy distance of local amenities, Nottingham city centre and major road networks. It also has an ancient geological feature nearby as well as an award-winning park.

Peter James Homes is investing over £1m into community facilities, which will support the growing families moving to the area.

Kerri said: “Peter James Homes is renowned for building high quality homes and creating communities - Hemlock Gate is no exception. The workmanship and care shown in the design, build and finish of homes is exceptional.

“There is a good mix of house types and finishes with stone, render and brick facades included in the attractive street scenes. Practicality is considered at every stage of design with larger homes built with garages, and all properties incorporating Peter James’ first class specification.

"The appointments are filling up fast for this event, and as with past events, it is not unusual for us to take mass reservations on the day."

Property types at the development will include buyer favourite designs such as the popular Poppy and Rowan, previously built at near sell-out development Woodland Heights in Bullbridge, Derbyshire, alongside new and enhanced house types, as well as bungalows designed specifically for the Nottingham site.

To book a time slot at the launch event on Thursday, June 12, call William H Brown’s Nottingham office on (0115) 958 7766.