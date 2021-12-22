Offers around or over £200,000 are invited for the three-bedroom, semi-detached property on Kingfisher Way, which is a popular part of the town.

The fantastic amount of space at the house and its contemporary features are almost certain to leave you feeling impressed.

Stepping inside, you’ll be greeted by an open-plan kitchen-cum-living area that promotes modern living at its finest.

As you head upstairs, the landing gives access to three well-proportioned bedrooms, all of which offer a blank canvas to put your stamp on.

The master bedroom has the added luxury of a stylish en suite, while the family bathroom is finished to a high standard.

Outside, a driveway offers off-street parking, while a good-sized garden at the back offers privacy.

Check out our photo gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Open-plan modern living Modern living at the Ollerton property equates to this vast kitchen and living area. The kitchen comes complete with quality cabinets and units, offering plentiful storage space, and a complementary work surface, plus a stainless steel sink and drainer with a mixer tap above. The room is filled with natural light from bi-folding doors. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2. Quality kitchen Another view of the quality kitchen, which benefits from a range of integrated appliances, including an electric oven and microwave. It is finished beautifully with chrome sockets, while the floor is tiled throughout. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3. Ideal for entertaining The open-plan kitchen and living area from a third angle. As you can see, there is room for a dining table and relaxing chairs. It really is the ideal space for entertaining guests or simply unwinding after a long day at work. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4. Hub of the home To do the kitchen and living area full justice, here is another shot. It is truly the hub of the Ollerton home. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales