The freehold, vacant, semi-detached property on Armstrong Road is due to be sold at online auction.

And although bids are being taken at the Under The Hammer website, the guide price set by estate agents, Royal Estates, is a touch under £30,000.

"The property would be excellent for owner occupiers, or for those wanting to make an investment,” says a spokesperson for Royal Estates.

"Furthermore, it could be suitable for a double-storey extension to the right elevation, as well as an extension to the rear – all subject to planning approval.”

There no doubt that the house is in need of a facelift. But it is located in a quiet residential area, close to schools and only a mile from Mansfield train station.

It comprises two reception rooms, a large kitchen, utility room and, upstairs, three well-proportioned bedrooms plus a family bathroom.

Outside, you will find a large, turfed back garden and a detached garage, with potential to increase the size of a driveway at the front.

There is no need to make an appointment to have a look round the house. Viewing sessions have been arranged for this Saturday (10.15 am to 10.45 am), Thursday, April 28 (11 am to 11.30 am) and Thursday, May 19 (1.30pm to 2 pm). Simply turn up.

Our photo gallery gives you a better idea of what the property looks like. You can also visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Let's start in the kitchen Our photo gallery begins in the kitchen, which is large and bright. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Room for appliances The kitchen from a different angle. There's work to be done but, equally, there's plenty of room for appliances. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Living room Here is the first of two reception rooms on the ground floor of the Armstrong Road property. With its fireplace, it lends itself well to being turned into a living room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Possible dining room Given that it sits just off the kitchen, this second reception room could be the family dining area. As you can see, it lets in lots of natural light. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales