Judges will descend on Edwinstowe today (July 3) to meet some of the people involved as volunteers, sponsors and contributors.

At the end of the Judging everyone will gather at the Edwinstowe Cricket club on Forest Corner for a reception with the Judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 12pm East Midland In Bloom judges Liz Alun-Jones and Malcolm Fisher will see the portfolio of work followed by a presentation by Lee Brazier from ATTFE College of the Certificates to the volunteers who took part in the Horticultural course earlier in the year.

Edwinstowe Cricket Club

The Edwinstowe in Bloom group was formed in January 2022 comprising volunteers, residents and members of local community groups and organisations, supported by the Parish Council.

In addition to the help and support from residents and volunteers, partnerships with other organisations and groups such as the RSPB, Sherwood Forest Friends of the Earth re-wilding team, local shops and businesses, Hope Springs gardening project, Inspire learning, and the Woodhead Group were formed.