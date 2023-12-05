Jones Homes hosts Christmas-themed events at developments in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

Jones Homes is inviting residents and home-hunters to get into the festive spirit by holding Christmas events at the developments in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors will be offered festive refreshments of mulled wine and festive nibbles, as well as having the chance to take part in a free draw to win a Fortnum & Mason hamper.

The events will be hosted at Cavendish Park in Bolsover on Thursday 7 December and at Gateford Park in Gateford, Worksop, and at Van Dyk Village near Clowne, on Thursday 14 December, with refreshments available each day from 1pm to 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing Director at Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “We are holding these Christmas events to bring everyone together to embrace the true meaning of Christmas. The festive period is a time of year to celebrate life and treasure friends and family and we want to reach out to our customers, old and new, to spread some Christmas cheer.

A Jones Homes show home all decorated ready to welcome everyone to the Christmas events

“We are inviting all those who are interested in our new homes as well as asking our current buyers and residents to join us and those in the local community who have an interest in our development. Jones Homes is a family-run business, and we are looking forward to people accepting our invite to pop along to meet the neighbours, and potential new neighbours and have a Christmas drink on us.”

Van Dyk Village and Hillside Way will also be hosting an event on the same night for all those interested in either new homes at Harthill or Van Dyk Village.

“We would also like to welcome anyone looking at buying a home Van Dyk Village or our new Hillside Way development in Harthill, the first homes are now on release, and we would be happy at the event to offer more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our team have had a lot of fun organising these events and have really got into the festive spirit decorating the show homes at each development for Christmas. It promises to be an occasion full of festive spirit.”