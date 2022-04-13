It's not all about £1m mansions - this terraced home in Mansfield exudes charm

Take this lovely end-terrace home at Cambourne Place in Mansfield to prove the point. It has only two bedrooms and has an asking price of just £140,000 (minimum).

But it exudes warmth and charm and could well represent a bargain for property-seekers on a tight budget.

The house has been lovingly maintained and is presented to a high standard throughout, with a clever use of colours adding oodles of character. Certainly, Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown do not expect it to be on the market for long.

As you step inside, the entrance hallway gives access to the kitchen and then a large, light and airy lounge, which boasts French doors leading out to the back garden. Completing the ground floor is a WC.

Upstairs, you will find two spacious bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom fitted with a three-piece suite.

The back garden is low-maintenance, while the front garden includes a tarmacked driveway, offering off-street parking.

Feel free to browse through our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. In we go! In we go to the Cambourne Place house, finding ourselves in this warm and welcoming entrance hallway, which features a carpeted floor and a central heating radiator. Of the doors pictured, one leads to the kitchen and the other to the downstairs toilet. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Delightful lounge The main reception room in the house is this delightful lounge, which offers an abundance of space in which to add your personal stamp. The highlights are a feature fireplace and French doors that lead out to the back garden. The floor is carpeted. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Comfortable and bright A second shot of the lounge, which is both comfortable and bright. Time to relax in front of the telly. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Smart kitchen Our first look at the kitchen, which is smart in appearance and is fitted with a range of matching cabinets and units. Not forgetting a work surface, gas hob and inset sink and drainer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales