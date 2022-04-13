It's not all about £1m mansions - this terraced home in Mansfield exudes charm

Take this lovely end-terrace home at Cambourne Place in Mansfield to prove the point. It has only two bedrooms and has an asking price of just £140,000 (minimum).
But it exudes warmth and charm and could well represent a bargain for property-seekers on a tight budget.
The house has been lovingly maintained and is presented to a high standard throughout, with a clever use of colours adding oodles of character. Certainly, Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown do not expect it to be on the market for long.
As you step inside, the entrance hallway gives access to the kitchen and then a large, light and airy lounge, which boasts French doors leading out to the back garden. Completing the ground floor is a WC.
Upstairs, you will find two spacious bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom fitted with a three-piece suite.
The back garden is low-maintenance, while the front garden includes a tarmacked driveway, offering off-street parking.
Feel free to browse through our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.