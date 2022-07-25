That’s the hope anyway of Kirkby estate agents Your Move, who have tabled that price as a guide to potential buyers at auction.

There is no doubt that the bungalow, which can be found on Eastfield Side, is badly in need of modernising throughout.

But it’s on a good-sized plot, with gardens at the front and back, a driveway and a garage. And its layout is appealing too, with a large entrance hall, lounge, two double bedrooms, spacious breakfast kitchen, bathroom and wooden conservatory/lean-to.

All in all, a neat, little property well worth reviving. With work, over time, is it something that you could put your own stamp on?

The property is up for sale via the modern method of auction, which is not to be confused with traditional auction.

In the meantime, check out our photo gallery of the bungalow as it looks today.

1. Good-sized lounge Let's begin our look at the bungalow in this good-sized lounge. The window faces the front of the property, and the room features a wall-mounted gas fire. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Could be pleasant A second shot of the lounge. It's not hard to imagine the room being converted into a pleasant living area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Breakfast kitchen The breakfast kitchen is spacious, with fitted units, a gas cooker point and plenty of space for appliances. There is also a Logic wall-mounted boiler, and a window facing the back of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Ripe for TLC This is the kitchen from another angle. Ripe for a bit of TLC, but a lot to work with. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales