That’s the hope anyway of Kirkby estate agents Your Move, who have tabled that price as a guide to potential buyers at auction.
There is no doubt that the bungalow, which can be found on Eastfield Side, is badly in need of modernising throughout.
But it’s on a good-sized plot, with gardens at the front and back, a driveway and a garage. And its layout is appealing too, with a large entrance hall, lounge, two double bedrooms, spacious breakfast kitchen, bathroom and wooden conservatory/lean-to.
All in all, a neat, little property well worth reviving. With work, over time, is it something that you could put your own stamp on?
The property is up for sale via the modern method of auction, which is not to be confused with traditional auction. For full details of that, please contact Your Move or visit the Zoopla website here.
