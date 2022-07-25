It looks rundown now, but is this two-bedroom bungalow on Eastfield Side, Sutton, worth taking on as a project? It is for sale at auction with estate agents Your Move, who have tabled a guide price of £144,000.

It badly needs modernising - but this Sutton bungalow could be worth taking on

At first glance, you wouldn’t touch this two-bedroom bungalow in Sutton with a bargepole. But for £144,000, it might be worth taking on as a challenging project.

By Richard Silverwood
Monday, 25th July 2022, 7:00 am

That’s the hope anyway of Kirkby estate agents Your Move, who have tabled that price as a guide to potential buyers at auction.

There is no doubt that the bungalow, which can be found on Eastfield Side, is badly in need of modernising throughout.

But it’s on a good-sized plot, with gardens at the front and back, a driveway and a garage. And its layout is appealing too, with a large entrance hall, lounge, two double bedrooms, spacious breakfast kitchen, bathroom and wooden conservatory/lean-to.

All in all, a neat, little property well worth reviving. With work, over time, is it something that you could put your own stamp on?

The property is up for sale via the modern method of auction, which is not to be confused with traditional auction. For full details of that, please contact Your Move or visit the Zoopla website here.

In the meantime, check out our photo gallery of the bungalow as it looks today.

1. Good-sized lounge

Let's begin our look at the bungalow in this good-sized lounge. The window faces the front of the property, and the room features a wall-mounted gas fire.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Could be pleasant

A second shot of the lounge. It's not hard to imagine the room being converted into a pleasant living area.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Breakfast kitchen

The breakfast kitchen is spacious, with fitted units, a gas cooker point and plenty of space for appliances. There is also a Logic wall-mounted boiler, and a window facing the back of the property.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Ripe for TLC

This is the kitchen from another angle. Ripe for a bit of TLC, but a lot to work with.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
SuttonZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 3