Property-hunters are buzzing around Honey Bee Gardens after hearing about this wonderful bargain buy in Sutton.

If there was an award for the most beautifully presented house in Ashfield, priced under £350,000, then the four-bedroom, detached home on the outskirts of Stanton Hill would surely be on the shortlist.

Its instant kerb appeal is obvious. Its location, in a cul-de-sac close to Brierley Forest Park and Teversal Trails, is appealing. But its immaculate appearance inside, complete with modern fixtures, is the clincher.

No wonder Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, who are inviting offers in the region of £340,000, prepare potential buyers to “fall head over heels in love” with the house. A spokesperson adds: “This one is just perfect for growing families – and it’s move-in ready.”

Our photo gallery below enables you to take a quick look inside. From the entrance hall, you are welcomed on the ground floor by an inviting living room, with an impressive kitchen/diner next door, complete with ample dining space. Not far away are a utility room and downstairs WC.

The first floor hosts all four excellent double bedrooms, including a master that has its own private en suite and also fitted wardrobes. Just off the landing is the family bathroom, comprising a modern four-piece suite. The whole property benefits from a fitted alarm system.

The exterior complements the home perfectly. At the front, a block-paved driveway provides off-street parking space and leads to an integral garage with electric door. And at the back, a landscaped garden features a well-maintained lawn, a patio seating area and a stunning display of surrounding mature trees and shrubs.

Once you’ve browsed through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Cosy and inviting living room We start our brief tour of the Honey Bee Gardens house in the cosy and inviting living room. It boasts fitted carpets, while a bay window, facing the front, allows a wealth of natural light to fill the space. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Delightful dining area This delightful dining area is part of the kitchen/diner, which is next door to the living room. It is an ideal space for entertaining family and friends, with Karndean flooring and large French doors overlooking and leading out to the garden. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Impressive kitchen/diner Next stop is the impressive kitchen, which comes complete with a gorgeous range of modern wall and base units, complementary worktop over, inset sink and drainer. Integrated appliances include an oven, induction hob with stainless steel extractor fan above and dishwasher. There is also space for a full-sized fridge/freezer. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Handy utility room The kitchen/diner has open access to this handy utility room, which has a door leading outside. It is made up of a range of units that match those of the kitchen. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales