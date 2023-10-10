Is this the most beautifully presented house for under £350,000 in all Ashfield?
If there was an award for the most beautifully presented house in Ashfield, priced under £350,000, then the four-bedroom, detached home on the outskirts of Stanton Hill would surely be on the shortlist.
Its instant kerb appeal is obvious. Its location, in a cul-de-sac close to Brierley Forest Park and Teversal Trails, is appealing. But its immaculate appearance inside, complete with modern fixtures, is the clincher.
No wonder Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, who are inviting offers in the region of £340,000, prepare potential buyers to “fall head over heels in love” with the house. A spokesperson adds: “This one is just perfect for growing families – and it’s move-in ready.”
Our photo gallery below enables you to take a quick look inside. From the entrance hall, you are welcomed on the ground floor by an inviting living room, with an impressive kitchen/diner next door, complete with ample dining space. Not far away are a utility room and downstairs WC.
The first floor hosts all four excellent double bedrooms, including a master that has its own private en suite and also fitted wardrobes. Just off the landing is the family bathroom, comprising a modern four-piece suite. The whole property benefits from a fitted alarm system.
The exterior complements the home perfectly. At the front, a block-paved driveway provides off-street parking space and leads to an integral garage with electric door. And at the back, a landscaped garden features a well-maintained lawn, a patio seating area and a stunning display of surrounding mature trees and shrubs.
