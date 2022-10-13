“If you’ve been searching for your picture-perfect, family home, stop your search here!” screams a spokesperson for the Mansfield company.

"Positioned on an incredible plot, it is a must-see property that has been kept to an immaculate standard throughout.

"A magnificent, modern residence that features quality fixtures and fittings from top to bottom.”

Buckley Brown says it “can’t do the house justice with words alone”. So it’s a good job then that we’ve got our photo gallery on hand for you to take a quick peek inside.

The bare facts are that the detached house can be found on Derby Road, and offers in the region of £630,000 are being invited.

Upon entry, you’ll be staggered by the sense of space on offer, particularly in the open-plan living area, which extends into a kitchen/diner. It is the hub of the home, with huge bi-fold doors that lead to the back garden.

Across the hall, you’ll find two additional reception rooms, both of which offer an excellent amount of flexibility. What’s more, there’s a handy cloakroom and downstairs toilet.

The first floor accommodates four bedrooms, the biggest of which has its own designer en suite, plus a gorgeous family bathroom.

The outside space is equally enticing, with an electrically-controlled gate at the front leading to a driveway and garage, offering lots of room for off-street parking. At the back, there is a magnificent garden with a decked seating area, extensive lawn and surrounding mature trees and shrubs, all fully enclosed for privacy.

For even more information, visit the Zoopla website here.

1. Let's start at the front Let's start our photo gallery at the front of the Derby Road property. It sits on a hugely attractive plot. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2. Hub of the house The hub of the Derby Road house is this open-plan space that features the main living area to the left and the kitchen/diner to the right. In between are huge bi-fold doors that open up to give spectacular views of the back garden and beyond. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3. Open-plan luxury The open-plan living area oozes luxury. A carpeted floor and stylish wall-lights add to the feeling of warmth. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4. Log-burner with marble hearth An attractive feature of the living space is this log-burner with marble hearth. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales