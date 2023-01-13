Is it an American ranch? No, it's a superb bungalow up for grabs in Mansfield
It has the appearance of a top-end American ranch home – but this superb bungalow is actually in the heart of Mansfield and very much up for grabs.
New to the housing market is the three-bedroom, detached property on Chatsworth Drive in the highly desirable area of Berry Hill.
Estate agents Burchell Edwards have put a price tag on it of £450,000 and once you’ve checked out our photo gallery below, you will surely agree it is worth every penny.
Beautifully presented throughout, it sits on a corner plot with a wraparound garden, block-paved driveway with off-street parking space, and a garage with an electric up-and-over door and power and lighting.
A spokesperson for Burchell Edwards says: “This home would be perfect for growing families and the quiet lifestyle. It also has great potential for a dormer conversion. This bungalow will not be on the market for long.”
In brief, the home comprises a porch, welcoming entrance hall, spacious and high-spec kitchen/diner, lounge, two double bedrooms, single bedroom, family bathroom and WC.
The front garden features a gorgeous mix of lawn, shrubs, bushes and trees, while the back garden is made up of a raised, seated patio, gravelled area, flowerbed borders and a secure, fenced boundary.
