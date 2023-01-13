Is it an American ranch? No, it's a superb bungalow up for grabs in Mansfield

It has the appearance of a top-end American ranch home – but this superb bungalow is actually in the heart of Mansfield and very much up for grabs.

New to the housing market is the three-bedroom, detached property on Chatsworth Drive in the highly desirable area of Berry Hill.

Estate agents Burchell Edwards have put a price tag on it of £450,000 and once you’ve checked out our photo gallery below, you will surely agree it is worth every penny.

Beautifully presented throughout, it sits on a corner plot with a wraparound garden, block-paved driveway with off-street parking space, and a garage with an electric up-and-over door and power and lighting.

A spokesperson for Burchell Edwards says: “This home would be perfect for growing families and the quiet lifestyle. It also has great potential for a dormer conversion. This bungalow will not be on the market for long.”

In brief, the home comprises a porch, welcoming entrance hall, spacious and high-spec kitchen/diner, lounge, two double bedrooms, single bedroom, family bathroom and WC.

The front garden features a gorgeous mix of lawn, shrubs, bushes and trees, while the back garden is made up of a raised, seated patio, gravelled area, flowerbed borders and a secure, fenced boundary.

Please check out our photo gallery below and feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1. Luxurious lounge There is only one place to start our tour of the Chatsworth Drive bungalow, and that's in the lounge, which has more than a touch of luxury about it. The room includes a gas fire with surround, carpeted floor and uPVC double-glazed window facing the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Bright and cosy This second image of the lounge shows the feature fireplace and how bright and cosy the room is. Relax at your leisure in here! Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Welcoming hallway The entrance hallway is also a delightful space. Warm and welcoming, it features laminate flooring, two storage cupboards and a pull-down ladder giving access to the loft. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. High-spec kitchen/diner We move on now to the kitchen/diner, which is spacious and high-spec. The kitchen is in the background, while the dining area is in the foreground. Sliding doors lead to the lounge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales