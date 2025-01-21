INVESTMENT PROPERTIES: 12 Mansfield homes under £125,000 perfect for investors or first-time buyers

We have found a selection of some of the best investment properties to flip, rent out or turn into your dream first home.
1. 3 bed terrraced house, Vale Road, Mansfield - £70,000
This property represents a great investment opportunity or ideal first time buyers. Being sold with no upward chain, this deceptively spacious home sits in a prime location, and presents an enticing opportunity. Photo: Zoopla
2. 2 bed terraced house, Dale Street, Mansfield - £70,000
This two bedroom end of terraced property up for auction. Comprising entrance hallway, lounge, kitchen/diner with door to the cellar, utility room with boiler and door to the garden. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a wet room. The good sized rear garden can be accessed from the utility room or from the side of the property. This property will make a great investment opportunity or first time purchase ready to put your own stamp on. Photo: Zoopla
3. 1 bed flat, Chaucer Street, Mansfield - £80,000
Whether you're looking for a property for yourself or a property for an investment this would make a great purchase. With a potential yield of 9.8% its a great purchase either way! Within walking distance of Mansfield town centre a gated first floor apartment . Photo: Zoopla
4. 2 bed terraced house, Sadler Street, Mansfield - £84,000
This property is in close proximity to valuable amenities, is able to generate rewarding rental returns and has a tenant currently situated. For investors looking to expand their portfolio, this is a fantastic opportunity. Photo: Zoopla
