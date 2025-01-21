INVESTMENT PROPERTIES: 12 Mansfield homes under £125,000 perfect for investors or first-time buyers

2 . 2 bed terraced house, Dale Street, Mansfield - £70,000

This two bedroom end of terraced property up for auction. Comprising entrance hallway, lounge, kitchen/diner with door to the cellar, utility room with boiler and door to the garden. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a wet room. The good sized rear garden can be accessed from the utility room or from the side of the property. This property will make a great investment opportunity or first time purchase ready to put your own stamp on. Photo: Zoopla