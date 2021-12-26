On the market for offers in excess of £250,000, the lovely property must be viewed, insists Leeds-based estate agency, New Homes Agents.

And when you check out our photo gallery, it’s not hard to see why, especially when you consider the house is so well presented and so spacious.

Ideal for growing families, the house, which is on James Street in the village, features an entrance hallway, modern kitchen with utility room, dining room and living room on the ground floor.

Upstairs, four good-sized bedrooms include an en suite to the master, plus a family bathroom.

Outside, you can find a detached garage and an enclosed garden at the back.

The home, which has gas central heating and double glazing throughout, sits in a popular location, near Alfreton, close to shops, schools, pubs and transport links.

Visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Large living room As you enter the property, a spacious hallway leads to this large living room. It oozes comfort and style and boasts French doors that guide you into the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Relax in style The large living room from a different angle. Imagine relaxing in style, feet up in front of the telly, after a hard day at work. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Through to the dining room As you can see, the living room leads into the hallway and through to the separate dining room. The property has a nice flow to it. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Cosy surroundings This is the separate dining room, which can also be found off the hallway. Suitable for a family meal in cosy surroundings. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales