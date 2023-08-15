One of the most interesting properties on the Eastwood and Kimberley market at the moment is this charming bungalow, complete with fitted bar and self-contained annexe.

Located on Little Kane in Kimberley, the detached bungalow and annexe come as one, with both buildings under the same single title deed, and there is no upward chain.

The guide price from estate agents Watsons is £375,000 to £400,000, and the feeling is the three-bedroom bungalow could appeal to families looking to downsize, while using the annexe as a separate space for growing children or as a living space they could rent out.

Its location is certainly appealing too. Little Lane is a desirable cul-de-sac that sits within walking distance of Kimberley town centre, its shops and amenities, and also falls within a favoured school catchment, with excellent transport links. It is close to the countryside and numerous walking trails too.

The bungalow itself is spacious, comprising an inner hallway or lobby, generously-sized lounge, kitchen, dining room with fitted bar, lean-to, three bedrooms and bathroom.

The cute two-storey annexe comprises a lounge and kitchen on the ground floor and a double bedroom, bathroom and landing on the first floor, which also boasts lovely open views towards Kimberley’s historical landmark, Swingate Water Tower.

Outside, there is good space for off-street parking, thanks to a driveway and garage, plus a beautiful, well-tended garden that offers a high level of privacy and is fairly low maintenance.

Browse through our photo gallery below to get a better idea of what we’re talking about, and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Generously-sized lounge The first room to look at inside the Kimberley bungalow is this generously-sized lounge, which features an original open fireplace. Photo: Watsons Photo Sales

2 . Bright and comfortable The warm and comfortable lounge from a different angle. It is bright too, thanks to two uPVC double-glazed windows facing the front of the property. Photo: Watsons Photo Sales

3 . Lengthy kitchen Moving now into the kitchen, which is a lengthy space with a range of matching wall and base units, plus work surfaces incorporating a stainless steel sink and drainer unit. There is an integrated oven with extractor over, a tiled floor and plumbing for a washing machine Photo: Watsons Photo Sales

4 . Dining room The dining room, which comes with a fitted bar, is an attractive space. Features include a wood-effect laminate floor and a window facing the front of the £375,000-plus bungalow. Photo: Watsons Photo Sales