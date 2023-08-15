Interesting bungalow in Kimberley with fitted bar and self-contained annexe
Located on Little Kane in Kimberley, the detached bungalow and annexe come as one, with both buildings under the same single title deed, and there is no upward chain.
The guide price from estate agents Watsons is £375,000 to £400,000, and the feeling is the three-bedroom bungalow could appeal to families looking to downsize, while using the annexe as a separate space for growing children or as a living space they could rent out.
Its location is certainly appealing too. Little Lane is a desirable cul-de-sac that sits within walking distance of Kimberley town centre, its shops and amenities, and also falls within a favoured school catchment, with excellent transport links. It is close to the countryside and numerous walking trails too.
The bungalow itself is spacious, comprising an inner hallway or lobby, generously-sized lounge, kitchen, dining room with fitted bar, lean-to, three bedrooms and bathroom.
The cute two-storey annexe comprises a lounge and kitchen on the ground floor and a double bedroom, bathroom and landing on the first floor, which also boasts lovely open views towards Kimberley’s historical landmark, Swingate Water Tower.
Outside, there is good space for off-street parking, thanks to a driveway and garage, plus a beautiful, well-tended garden that offers a high level of privacy and is fairly low maintenance.
