The award-winning Bloomsbury Gardens development is one of the most impressive additions to Mansfield’s housing scene in recent years. So it’s always a pleasure to take a look inside the latest home to hit the market.

Close to Berry Hill Park, the exclusive estate answers every call when it comes to that famous cry, ‘location, location, location’, and this wonderful family property could be a snip at £575,000 with estate agents EweMove (East Midlands).

Beautifully presented, the four-bedroom property reflects the current owner’s exceptional attention to detail and strong sense of style – as you will discover when browsing through our photo gallery below.

A spokesperson for EweMove drools: “This property combines contemporary aesthetics and practicality to create a comfortable and inviting family residence. It is ideally located within a prestigious development, making it a truly special place to call home.”

On the ground floor, a welcoming hallway leads to a living room or lounge, formal dining room and spacious, open-plan kitchen and living area, which is a showcase for modernity. There is also a utility room or laundry room, and a downstairs cloakroom/toilet.

All four generously-sized double bedrooms can be found on the first floor, including a master that has an en suite bathroom. The other three are served by a family bathroom.

Outside, a meticulously maintained garden boasts two patio areas and a lawn, while a single garage adds extra convenience.

Once you have checked out our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

