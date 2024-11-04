Built over 200 years ago, the property in Main Street, Linby, has been sympathetically modernised but retains a range of original features, including solid oak beams, flagstone flooring, original cast iron radiators and exposed brick, combined with modern features like underfloor heating.
The result is a tastefully appointed home with generously proportioned rooms.
This cottage is on the market with a guide price of £500,000 and offers an idyllic blend of historic charm and contemporary living in a picturesque village setting.
The accommodation includes a welcoming sitting room, a wc, and a living room adorned with large exposed oak beams and a log burner, which opens to the dining room.
The modern fitted breakfast kitchen features a half-vaulted ceiling, integrated appliances, and direct access to the garden.
The first floor hosts two double bedrooms, a luxurious five-piece bathroom suite, and an en-suite to the second bedroom.
Ascending to the second floor, you'll find two additional spacious double bedrooms.
Outside, the private enclosed rear garden is a tranquil retreat, featuring a large flagstone patio area, a log store, a fish pond, a lush lawn, and a variety of established trees, plants, and shrubs.
