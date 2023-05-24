Standing proud, and ripe for an extension, on an exclusive, gated plot in Kirkby is this impressive bungalow, which is up for sale.

A price tag of £580,000, along with gushing praise, has been attached to Jasper Lodge by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, who describe it as “in a class of its own” and “truly special”.

Even as it stands, the detached family bungalow, off Wheatley Avenue, is a jewel in the Kirkby crown. But its potential to extend, subject to planning permission, is what excites BuckleyBrown most, chiefly because of the incredible size of its exterior land.

"The outdoor space is nothing short of spectacular,” says a spokesperson. “There are extensive lawns, vegetable patches, a paved seating area and a beautiful display of surrounding mature shrubs and trees.

“You will also find a huge driveway at the front of the property, providing off-street parking space, along with a double garage.”

As for the interior, a spacious and inviting hallway gives access to every unique room. The main lounge, the dining room, a lovely snug, a sun room and a generously-sized kitchen.

Moving further along, there are two double bedrooms and an excellent family bathroom, while an additional double bedroom can be found upstairs, along with a large store space.

Check out our photo gallery below to give yourself a feel for the property, and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Jasper Lodge, Wheatley Avenue, Kirkby Welcome to Jasper Lodge, a three-bedroom, detached bungalow on a huge plot of land off Wheatley Avenue in Kirkby. It is on the market for £580,000 with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . View from the skies This aerial view from a drone underlines the size of the plot of land that Jasper Lodge sits on. It affords the property exciting potential for extensions, subject to planning permission, Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Magnificent lounge Let's begin our tour of the Kirkby property in this magnificent lounge, which is the main reception room. It is blessed with a superb amount of space for furnishings and homely touches, and with a wealth of natural light., Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Feature fireplace This second shot of the lounge shows its impressive feature fireplace. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 6