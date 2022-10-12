Impressive house that is sure to take the eye in popular village of Whitwell
The village of Whitwell is always popular with house-hunters, so this four-bedroom, detached family home is sure to take the eye.
The Worksop office of estate agents William H.Brown is asking for offers in excess of £450,000 for the impressive property, which can be found at The Greenway, close to local amenities and a doctor’s surgery.
The village has excellent transport links via the M1, which can be accessed from the A619, and also boasts its own railway station, which sits on the Robin Hood Line.
The house is set on a substantial plot on a corner of the street, with large grounds to the front, side and back, as well as a garage providing off-street parking.
The ground floor comprises an entrance porch, study, cloakroom, lounge, kitchen, utility room, conservatory and sun room.
Upstairs, you will find all four bedrooms, one of which has en en suite, plus a family bathroom.
The gardens feature a lawn, patio, paved walkways, flowerbeds and shrubs.
Feel free to flick through our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more details.