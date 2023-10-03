Impressive family pad, with stunning garden, is taking Ashfield market by storm
Offers of more than £600,000 are invited by Eastwood-based estate agents Burchell Edwards for the distinctive and detached four-bedroom executive home off Portland Road in Selston.
And once you have flicked through our photo gallery below, it won’t be hard to see why because the property offers so much, both inside and out.
In fact, let’s start with the stunning garden, which wraps around the house, offering various individual seating areas.
Surrounded by mature trees, shrubs and bushes and enclosed by a secure, fenced boundary, it offers full privacy. There are lawned, decked and patio areas, not to mention feature pergolas and water fountains, lamp-posts, spotlights and hot and cold water taps.
At the front, the property sits down a private drive, with gated access to good off-street parking space and a double garage.
Inside, the ground floor comprises a hallway, two reception rooms (lounge and dining room), a study, a spacious conservatory overlooking the garden, kitchen, utility room and downstairs WC. Upstairs, you will find all four bedrooms, an en suite to the master, and a family bathroom.
To cap everything, the property even has potential for expansion, with previous plans still in place. And it is located close to local amenities, including schools, and transport links.
Once you’ve checked out our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.