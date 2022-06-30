Imposing three-storey family home in Kirkby with five bedrooms and a bar

And it could be yours, with offers of more than £390,000 being invited by Kirkby-based estate agents Your Move.
The modern, detached property can be found on Sorrel Drive, which is part of a popular residential location, close to Kingsway Park, and less than half a mile from Kingsway Primary School and Kirkby College. It is also close to the town centre, Kirkby train station and excellent road links.
Everything is ready for you to move in to the house, which is well presented throughout, boasting a spacious interior and an EPC rating of B.
The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, stunning lounge, dining kitchen, cloakroom and WC.
On the first floor, the landing guides you to four of the bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, and also a family bathroom.
The fifth bedroom, which also boasts en suite facilities, is located on the second floor.
Outside, there is a double driveway, an enclosed garden at the back and a tandem garage, part of which has been converted into a bar.
