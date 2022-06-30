Imposing three-storey family home in Kirkby with five bedrooms and a bar

And it could be yours, with offers of more than £390,000 being invited by Kirkby-based estate agents Your Move.

The modern, detached property can be found on Sorrel Drive, which is part of a popular residential location, close to Kingsway Park, and less than half a mile from Kingsway Primary School and Kirkby College. It is also close to the town centre, Kirkby train station and excellent road links.

Everything is ready for you to move in to the house, which is well presented throughout, boasting a spacious interior and an EPC rating of B.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, stunning lounge, dining kitchen, cloakroom and WC.

On the first floor, the landing guides you to four of the bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, and also a family bathroom.

The fifth bedroom, which also boasts en suite facilities, is located on the second floor.

Outside, there is a double driveway, an enclosed garden at the back and a tandem garage, part of which has been converted into a bar.

Feel free to check out the photos in our gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Modern dining kitchen The modern dining kitchen is beautifully fitted, with a range of integrated appliances. These include a washing machine, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, high-level electric oven and grill, and five-ring gas hob. There is also lots of storage space and a concealed boiler. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Dining with a view The kitchen has plenty of space for a dining table, which also offers lovely views of the back garden thanks to large French doors, which lead outside. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Welcoming lounge The lounge at the £390,000-plus Kirkby home is both spacious and welcoming, with double-glazed windows overlooking the front of the property. LVT (luxury vinyl tile) flooring adds to the appeal of the room, which also has double doors leading to the dining kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Main bedroom Moving up to the first floor now, and the main bedroom is a good-sized double, with a built-in, double wardrobe. It overlooks the back of the property and has access to an en suite shower room, which has a shower cubicle, low-flush WC and wash hand basin. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales