Imposing £895,000 six-bedroom house with a premier address in Ravenshead

Set in beautiful grounds on a half-acre plot, the detached house, on the market for £895,000, boasts a flexible layout that could include a potential annexe.

Positioned well back from the road, with a private and secure gated entrance, it is an imposing sight, having been cleverly enlarged in recent years.

A large entrance hall sets the tone and leads to a lounge, dining room and a kitchen/breakfast room that has a bespoke feel.

From the kitchen, you will find a rear hall that steers you in the direction of a lovely living room, a utility room and a ground-floor shower room.

A rear access leads to the area of the first floor where two of the bedrooms, both with en suite, are located.

The other four bedrooms, one with en suite, plus a family bathroom, can be reached via the stairs in the front entrance hall.

Outside at the front, there are large lawns and a substantial driveway which gives access to a double garage, while the back features a paved patio/seating area, a raised lawn, mature hedgerow borders and secure perimeters with a wall, hedge or fence.

The property is being marketed by estate agents Gascoines, and you can find out more information by visiting the Zoopla website here. Before then, check out our photo gallery.

1. Large garden You've seen the front, now check out the back of the property, with its large lawned garden. It offers privacy and seclusion with mature hedgerow borders and secure perimeters. The house sits on a plot spanning half an acre. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Imposing and enlarged This third view of the Nottingham Road property underlines how imposing it is. It also shows the area of the building that has been enlarged and could, if necessary, be used as an annexe. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Extensive exterior Another shot that proves how extensive the exterior is. It's a garden ideally suited to relaxing or playing. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Entrance hall As you step inside the house, a warm welcome is guaranteed thanks to this entrance hall, which offers so much space you could even set up a study area. The floor is solid wood, the stairs lead to four of the six bedrooms, and the area is bathed in natural light from uPVC windows to the side and front. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales