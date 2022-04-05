Imposing £895,000 six-bedroom house with a premier address in Ravenshead

Set in beautiful grounds on a half-acre plot, the detached house, on the market for £895,000, boasts a flexible layout that could include a potential annexe.
Positioned well back from the road, with a private and secure gated entrance, it is an imposing sight, having been cleverly enlarged in recent years.
A large entrance hall sets the tone and leads to a lounge, dining room and a kitchen/breakfast room that has a bespoke feel.
From the kitchen, you will find a rear hall that steers you in the direction of a lovely living room, a utility room and a ground-floor shower room.
A rear access leads to the area of the first floor where two of the bedrooms, both with en suite, are located.
The other four bedrooms, one with en suite, plus a family bathroom, can be reached via the stairs in the front entrance hall.
Outside at the front, there are large lawns and a substantial driveway which gives access to a double garage, while the back features a paved patio/seating area, a raised lawn, mature hedgerow borders and secure perimeters with a wall, hedge or fence.
