The property, which occupies land roughly a third of an acre, can be found in one of Nottinghamshire’s most sought-after locations, Melton Road in Edwalton to the south of Nottingham.
It has been finished to a high standard, but there is still scope to develop it further, say estate agents Royston and Lund.
A reception hallway, which is large enough to entertain family and friends, sets the tone, as does a lounge with log-burning fire, and an open-plan kitchen/family room.
On the first floor sit four double bedrooms, with en suite to the master, a family bathroom and an intriguing option to create a balcony at the back to enjoy the afternoon sun.
Outside, there is a parking area big enough for several cars, as well as a double garage. A west-facing garden at the back boasts a large patio area, lawn, mature trees and shrubs.
