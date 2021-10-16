The property, which occupies land roughly a third of an acre, can be found in one of Nottinghamshire’s most sought-after locations, Melton Road in Edwalton to the south of Nottingham.

It has been finished to a high standard, but there is still scope to develop it further, say estate agents Royston and Lund.

A reception hallway, which is large enough to entertain family and friends, sets the tone, as does a lounge with log-burning fire, and an open-plan kitchen/family room.

On the first floor sit four double bedrooms, with en suite to the master, a family bathroom and an intriguing option to create a balcony at the back to enjoy the afternoon sun.

Outside, there is a parking area big enough for several cars, as well as a double garage. A west-facing garden at the back boasts a large patio area, lawn, mature trees and shrubs.

Check out our photo gallery and go to Zoopla here for more details.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Open-plan kitchen An entrance porch and a superb reception hallway guides you into the property. At the heart of it is this open-plan kitchen/diner that doubles up as a family room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Family friendly Another shot of the kitchen. As you can see, it is spacious and family-friendly. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Modern amenities An island in the middle of the kitchen is perfect for casual dining. The room also boasts all the modern amenities and appliances that you need. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Dine in style Dine in style at the Edwalton property. A large window offers plenty of natural light. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales