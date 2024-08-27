No-one can complain about its kerb appeal as it sits majestically, three storeys high, on Eyres Close, Skegby and screams: “Come inside!”
And once they have been inside, no-one can really complain about the price tag either, with Mansfield-based estate agents BuckleyBrown inviting offers in the region of £650,000.
Luxurious living, style and space are what this gorgeous house is all about – from air conditioning in multiple rooms to large spa baths fitted in two of the bedroom en suites. Not forgetting the convenient location, with commuter links and amenities, including at least four schools within a mile, on the doorstep.
As for the internal layout, the ground-floor entrance hallway leads to a spacious living room, a kitchen/dining room, utility room, versatile office, WC and a conservatory that links to a patio in the rear garden.
The first floor features three generously-sized bedrooms, including a stunning master with not only an en suite bathroom but also a walk-in wardrobe. As well as the second en suite, there is a family bathroom. The second floor houses the fourth bedroom, which is another flexible space that could be turned into a games room, study or play room if required.
Outside, a driveway at the front provides off-street parking space, leads to an integral double garage and sits by a small, lawned garden. At the rear, a larger, enclosed garden boasts a lawn and fence surround, as well as the patio.
Our photo gallery below gives you the opportunity to have a look round the property. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.