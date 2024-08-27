No-one can complain about its kerb appeal as it sits majestically, three storeys high, on Eyres Close, Skegby and screams: “Come inside!”

And once they have been inside, no-one can really complain about the price tag either, with Mansfield-based estate agents BuckleyBrown inviting offers in the region of £650,000.

Luxurious living, style and space are what this gorgeous house is all about – from air conditioning in multiple rooms to large spa baths fitted in two of the bedroom en suites. Not forgetting the convenient location, with commuter links and amenities, including at least four schools within a mile, on the doorstep.

As for the internal layout, the ground-floor entrance hallway leads to a spacious living room, a kitchen/dining room, utility room, versatile office, WC and a conservatory that links to a patio in the rear garden.

The first floor features three generously-sized bedrooms, including a stunning master with not only an en suite bathroom but also a walk-in wardrobe. As well as the second en suite, there is a family bathroom. The second floor houses the fourth bedroom, which is another flexible space that could be turned into a games room, study or play room if required.

Outside, a driveway at the front provides off-street parking space, leads to an integral double garage and sits by a small, lawned garden. At the rear, a larger, enclosed garden boasts a lawn and fence surround, as well as the patio.

Our photo gallery below gives you the opportunity to have a look round the property. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Palatial living room Let's start our tour of the £650,000 Skegby house in the positively palatial living room, which faces the front of the property and includes a splendid feature fireplace. With plenty of space for your furniture and decorative touches, it is the perfect spot for relaxing or entertaining friends. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Modern kitchen/dining room At the heart of the home is the kitchen/dining room, which provides a blend of functionality and elegance. The kitchen section is fitted with modern, neutral-toned wall and base units, a granite work surface, inset sink with mixer tap above, integrated appliances such as a fridge freezer and dishwasher, and space for a Rangemaster cooker. A laminate floor and air conditioning add to the style. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Lovely spot for family gatherings The dining section of the kitchen/dining room is a lovely spot for family gatherings or casual meals. French doors lead into the conservatory. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Handy utility room Just off the kitchen is this handy utility room, which is fitted with a work surface, inset sink and under-sink storage and downlights. There is plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales