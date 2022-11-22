How about this for an immaculate, stand-out-from-the-crowd house, new to the property market on a street in Warsop?

It’s so likeable. What’s more, at £290,000, the three-bedroom, detached home on York Terrace falls within many people’s price range and sits in a popular location.

On the market with Mansfield estate agents, Martin and Co, it catches the eye because of its smart, squeaky-clean-white appearance.

But inside, it’s equally eyecatching, so why not flick through our photo gallery below to take a look?

A hallway guides you to two reception rooms, which are linked via an open-plan layout. Also on the ground floor is a modern kitchen and a dining room.

Upstairs, a landing leads the way to three bedrooms, two of which are a very good size, and a family bathroom.

Outside, there is a driveway, providing off-street parking space, and a garage with power and lighting.

Art the back, you are sure to be impressed by a large, landscaped garden, which boasts a patio area, artificial lawn and a garden cabin that can be used as storage space or as a multi-purpose room.

If you’re still excited by what this property has to offer, visit the Zoopla website here for more imformation.

