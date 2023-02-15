Not many houses in Mansfield catch the eye from the outside as much as this one. And not many are as impressive on the inside as much as this one either.

Welcome to Westbank, a distinctive four-bedroom, detached property on Northfield Avenue in Pleasley Vale, for which offers in the region of £550,000 are being asked by Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners.

Superbly appointed, the house is in immaculate condition throughout, occupying a large plot, in a semi-rural location, that extends to about a quarter of an acre. It borders open countryside that offers delightful views, and there is even a detached building that is currently being used as dog kennels.

Westbank, set in an enviable, semi-rural location, has been renovated to an exceptionally high standard by the current owners, who have lived there for more than two decades. It is stacked with contemporary fixtures and fittings.

The ground floor, which has underfloor heating, comprises an L-shaped hallway with bespoke staircase, open-plan sitting/dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room and wet room.

The first-floor landing leads to the bedrooms, including a substantial master, and a family bathroom that doubles up as a Jack and Jill en suite to the main bedroom.

Outside, the property stands back behind a high brick wall and railings next to an electric, remote-controlled gated entrance that leads on to a block-paved driveway and towards a single garage.

The front garden has been beautifully landscaped, featuring a central water feature, while the large, south-facing back garden boasts a paved patio, several lawns and seating areas, as well as that outbuilding.

Feel free to flick through our photo gallery below before visiting the Zoopla website at www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/63836239 for more information, including a floor plan.

