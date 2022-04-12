Immaculate four-bedroom house in Forest Town that really is a must-view

For the detached home, on Shearsby Drive, is so immaculately presented that prospective buyers are obliged to go and see it with their own eyes.
Bairstow Eves is inviting offers of more than £290,000 for the property, which sits on a popular, modern development, close to schools and an array of amenities.
Step inside the house via an entrance hall, which has stairs leading to the first floor and also an internal door opening into the bay-fronted living room at the front of the building.
Double doors guide you into a separate dining room, and then it’s on to the contemporary, fitted kitchen with utility room. There is also a conservatory and a downstairs toilet.
The first floor boasts a large master bedroom, with fitted wardrobes and an en suite shower room. Two additional bedrooms both have in-built storage, while a fourth bedroom is also a good size. A family bathroom suite completes the upstairs layout.
The property has gas central heating and double-glazed windows throughout.
Outside, you will find room for off-road parking at the front, a garage that has been partially converted into a store room, and a fine, enclosed garden at the back.