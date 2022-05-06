Imagine life in a quiet chalet bungalow in the shadow of Southwell Minster

Sounds good? Then this £400,000 three-bedroom detached property on Honing Drive, which is on the market in the popular market town with estate agents Alasdair Morrison could be worth taking a closer look at.

Close to schools, it is offered with no upward chain and is not only spacious but also recently renovated.

A new central heating system and new carpets have just been fitted, while the bathroom has been redecorated, and the bungalow has benefited from a partial rewire.

The ground floor is made up of a living room/dining room, breakfast kitchen, entrance hall, one of the three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The first floor houses the other two bedrooms, one of which has potential to add on en suite facilities, as well as a shower room. Outside, you will find a well stocked garden at the front and back, a good-sized driveway and a single garage.

