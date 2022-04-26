If you need more space in your home, check out this Mansfield property

Boasting characterful features as well as a modern uplift, the detached house on West Hill Avenue is on the market with Mansfield estate agents Newton Fallowell, who are inviting offers of more than £325,000.

Close to Chesterfield Road South and schools, the property is less than half-a-mile from Mansfield train station.

Viewing is highly recommended to get a sense of the space on offer. Spanning more than 2,300 square feet (216 square metres) and three storeys, there’s a lot to look at and take in.

The sizeable entrance hallway sets the tone. Downstairs has two separate living spaces, as well as a kitchen/dining area and a WC.

Moving up to the first floor, you notice that the landing is open and spacious. It leads to three of the bedrooms, one of which has its own dressing area, and a family bathroom with separate shower area.

The top floor takes you to the master bedroom, which has a newly-installed en suite, plus storage space in the eaves.

In fact, storage space abounds throughout the property, including in a 230 square foot cellar.

Outside, there is a low-maintenance back garden with a patio and a pathway leading to the front, where you will find parking space for two cars, plus permit parking on the street.

