On the market for an enticing £200,000 with estate agents Burchell Edwards, the Prospect Street property dates back to 1937 with its beautiful, double-bay frontage.

But it has undergone a recent renovation, while maintaining original features, and, given that it sits just a ten-minute walk from the town centre, it could be the perfect family home.

"Costly works have been done for you, so just grab your furniture and you are good to go,” says a Burchell Edwards spokesperson.

A pleasant entrance hall guides you into the main ground-floor room, which is the open-plan lounge/diner. Not far away is the kitchen, and also on the ground floor are a large conservatory, porch and WC.

Upstairs, you will find a spacious landing that leads to all three bedrooms, which are a good size, and also the newly-fitted family bathroom.

Outside, a generously-sized plot has been modified to provide driveway parking and gated access to a private and enclosed back garden.

Before calling Burchell Edwards to arrange a viewing, please check out our photo gallery

1. Open-plan lounge/diner The main room on the ground floor of the property is this open-plan lounge/diner. It boasts a gas fireplace with surround, a fitted carpet and a uPVC double-glazed bay window overlooking the front. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Relax in comfort A second shot of the lounge/diner, which is the ideal place to relax in comfort. A single-glazed door at the back leads to the conservatory. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Fully fitted kitchen The fully fitted kitchen features a range of integrated appliances, including an electric hob and oven with cooker-hood over, dishwasher and fridge freezer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Range of units The kitchen from another angle, showing its range of matching wall and base units, with work surfaces, and a one-and-a-half sink and drainer with mixer tap. The flooring is fitted vinyl, and a door leads to the back of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales