On the market for an enticing £200,000 with estate agents Burchell Edwards, the Prospect Street property dates back to 1937 with its beautiful, double-bay frontage.
But it has undergone a recent renovation, while maintaining original features, and, given that it sits just a ten-minute walk from the town centre, it could be the perfect family home.
"Costly works have been done for you, so just grab your furniture and you are good to go,” says a Burchell Edwards spokesperson.
A pleasant entrance hall guides you into the main ground-floor room, which is the open-plan lounge/diner. Not far away is the kitchen, and also on the ground floor are a large conservatory, porch and WC.
Upstairs, you will find a spacious landing that leads to all three bedrooms, which are a good size, and also the newly-fitted family bathroom.
Outside, a generously-sized plot has been modified to provide driveway parking and gated access to a private and enclosed back garden.
