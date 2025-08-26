IDYLLIC: Stunning chalet style Mansfield bungalow on the market for £495,000

This double fronted, four bedroom detached property in Nottingham Road sits on a plot extending to 0.228 of an acre with a wonderful, south west facing, landscaped rear garden. The property was built in 1923 and offers a spacious and versatile layout of living accommodation arranged over two floors with the benefit of gas central heating, an alarm system and UPVC double glazing to include sound proof windows to the front elevation. The property is presented in immaculate condition throughout with high ceilings and traditional internal oak doors.

The living accommodation briefly comprises a welcoming entrance hall, two double bedrooms and a modern shower room.

Enjoy cosy vibes in the lounge with stone fireplace and large sound proof double glazed bay window and enjoy family meals in the stylish dining room.

The kitchen boasts a range of modern cabinets, integrated Bosch cooking appliances and dishwasher plus a large double glazed aluminium sliding patio door leading out onto the rear garden.

A handy pantry/store is perfect for additional storage and a convenient utility features space for a large American fridge/freezer plus plumbing and space for both a washing machine and tumble dryer and a downstairs WC.

The first floor landing leads to two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The property is located in a highly desirable suburban location on Nottingham Road within walking distance to a wealth of excellent local facilities and High Oakham Primary School.

The property stands back from the road behind a conifer boundary frontage and occupies a superb, double plot extending to circa 0.228 of an acre.

There is a gravel and extensive block paved driveway extending across the front of the property providing off road parking for numerous vehicles, and double gates lead through to the side garden where there is further car standing space.

The front garden is laid to gravel and there is further block paved driveway to the other side of the property where a 3.5m wide driveway leads to a detached garage/workshop with a remote controlled electric up and over door.

A doorway at the end of the driveway provides access to the utility room. To the rear of the property, there is a wonderful, beautifully appointed south west facing garden featuring a paved patio directly off the kitchen beneath a pergola adjacent to a stone built raised flowerbed.

Steps lead up to a large terrace garden laid to sandstone paving offering a lovely raised seating space with three raised flowerbeds, a rockery, water feature and a summerhouse which has power and light and a decked area immediately outside.

The idyllic garden also boasts a pond and greenhouse.

1 . Kerb appeal A double fronted, four bedroom detached chalet bungalow occupying a large, double plot. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Idyllic A pergola takes you to a slate chippings pathway leading back to the property as well as to the side of the property where there is a large garden area with greenhouse, further plants and shrubs and a paved patio driveway. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Bright The lounge features a stone fireplace, large sound proof double glazed bay window and two double glazed windows to the side elevation either side of the fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Heart of the home The kitchen/breakfast room has a range of modern cabinets, integrated Bosch cooking appliances include a double oven, five ring induction hob and extractor hood above. Integrated dishwasher and large double glazed aluminium sliding patio door leading out onto the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales