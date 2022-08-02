It’s a three-bedroom, detached property on Church Street that offers a wealth of charm and character, including traditional features, such as stone internal walls.
Offers of more than £345,000 are being invited by the Mansfield and Sutton-based estate agents, Location, and, enticingly, there is no upward chain.
From the moment you first clap eyes on the cottage and then step inside, it is clearly a place to be proud of. Whether it’s in the living room for cosy nights in or in the garden for a barbecue with friends.
As well as that living room, the ground floor comprises an entrance hall, breakfast kitchen, sitting room and utility room. There is also a covered rear entrance and sitting area, plus a cellar.
Upstairs, you will find all three bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite, and also a family bathroom.
The garden is a delightful space, giving you the chance to relax in private.