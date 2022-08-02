It’s a three-bedroom, detached property on Church Street that offers a wealth of charm and character, including traditional features, such as stone internal walls.

Offers of more than £345,000 are being invited by the Mansfield and Sutton-based estate agents, Location, and, enticingly, there is no upward chain.

From the moment you first clap eyes on the cottage and then step inside, it is clearly a place to be proud of. Whether it’s in the living room for cosy nights in or in the garden for a barbecue with friends.

As well as that living room, the ground floor comprises an entrance hall, breakfast kitchen, sitting room and utility room. There is also a covered rear entrance and sitting area, plus a cellar.

Upstairs, you will find all three bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite, and also a family bathroom.

The garden is a delightful space, giving you the chance to relax in private.

Check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Elegant living room The first main room of our tour of the Kirkby cottage is this elegant living room. Spacious and stylish at the same time. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Feature fireplace The fireplace in the living room is just one of the many traditional features that are scattered around the cottage. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Relaxing sitting room This sitting room is a lovely place in which to relax and chill out. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Sizeable breakfast kitchen Moving into the breakfast kitchen which, as you can see, is a fantastic size. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales