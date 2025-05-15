The elegant dormer bungalow is nestled in the popular neighbourhood of Mansfield Woodhouse, on Peafield Lane, close to schools, parks and local amenities, and with excellent transport links.

There’s a spacious living room with large windows, a stylish kitchen/diner, a pretty landscaped garden and three generously sized bedrooms, plus a spacious driveway and tandem double garage.

But there are two things which really set it apart.

One is the amazing bathroom which, with its stylish free-standing bath and beautifully designed shower area, looks more like something you’d find in spa than a family house.

If you find yourself spending more time than usual in there to make the most of it, there’s a shower room and toilet downstairs for other members of the household.

The second unusual feature which adds to the property’s appeal is the huge 33 square metre summer house at the bottom of the garden, which is currently being used as a gym but has endless possibilities.

The three-bedroom detached house on Peafield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, is listed for sale on Purplebricks, with an asking price of £294,000.

