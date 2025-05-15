Houses for sale Mansfield: Look inside impressive family home with two amazing features which set it apart

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 15th May 2025, 11:35 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This impressive family house comes with two amazing features which elevate it above your typical three-bedroom detached abode.

The elegant dormer bungalow is nestled in the popular neighbourhood of Mansfield Woodhouse, on Peafield Lane, close to schools, parks and local amenities, and with excellent transport links.

There’s a spacious living room with large windows, a stylish kitchen/diner, a pretty landscaped garden and three generously sized bedrooms, plus a spacious driveway and tandem double garage.

But there are two things which really set it apart.

One is the amazing bathroom which, with its stylish free-standing bath and beautifully designed shower area, looks more like something you’d find in spa than a family house.

If you find yourself spending more time than usual in there to make the most of it, there’s a shower room and toilet downstairs for other members of the household.

The second unusual feature which adds to the property’s appeal is the huge 33 square metre summer house at the bottom of the garden, which is currently being used as a gym but has endless possibilities.

The three-bedroom detached house on Peafield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, is listed for sale on Purplebricks, with an asking price of £294,000.

🏠 Whether you’re planning to move or just curious what your home is worth, Purplebricks offers free valuations and fixed-fee selling support from local experts.

👉 Request a valuation or browse current listings in your area.

The three-bedroom family home on Peafield Lane, in Mansfield Woodhouse, has a driveway and tandem double garage

1. Double garage

The three-bedroom family home on Peafield Lane, in Mansfield Woodhouse, has a driveway and tandem double garage | Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales
There's a good-sized garden for children to enjoy at the three-bedroom family home on Peafield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse

2. Lovely garden

There's a good-sized garden for children to enjoy at the three-bedroom family home on Peafield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse | Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales
The bright and airy lounge at the lovely family home in Mansfield Woodhouse

3. Bright lounge

The bright and airy lounge at the lovely family home in Mansfield Woodhouse | Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales
The house boasts an impressive modern kitchen

4. Kitchen

The house boasts an impressive modern kitchen | Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldPropertyHome and gardenBoostAffiliates
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice