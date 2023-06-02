The emerging community will bring a range of homes suitable for a variety of house hunters, including first-time buyers looking to step on to the property ladder, young professionals and growing families in search of more space.

The show homes include the Holden style, a four-bedroom, detached property, with an open-plan kitchen and dining area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open-plan living is becoming increasingly popular among house hunters. Not only does it make homes brighter and airier, but it has been proven to bring people together, by creating multi-functional living spaces, meaning it is great for entertaining guests.

The recently launched show home and sales centre at Elm Tree Park.

The Avondale style home is also now available to view. It offers four impressive bedrooms and clever use of space throughout. Residents will benefit from a separate dining room, an ensuite main bedroom, and both the open-plan kitchen and lounge feature French doors leading to the garden.

Stacey Berkeley, DWH Sheffield sales director, said: “We’re excited to have launched our show homes at Elm Tree Park.

“Show homes provide keen purchasers with the opportunity to step inside a property and envisage how living at the development could suit their lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve seen a lot of interest in the development, so we recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”

Elm Tree Park is located near Sherwood Pines Forest Park, ideal for tranquil walks through the countryside. Local amenities and Ofsted-rated ‘good’ schools can be found less than a mile away, in Rainworth.

With the development also being only three miles away from Mansfield, residents can benefit from semi-rural living, with a thriving market town just down the road. There are excellent commuter links to surrounding cities, as well as Newark Northgate train station close by with direct trains to London.

There are a number of deals available on selected homes at Elm Tree Park, including bill contributions and upgraded flooring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those looking for help selling their current home can benefit from the Part Exchange Guarantee scheme, which sees the developer become the guaranteed buyer of your home. If David Wilson Homes sells your house for above the agreed offer, you will receive any profit made.